Joyce Davis Fowler, 85, of Newport, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Kinston, officiated by the Rev. Allen Ham.
Joyce was born in Benson and graduated from Smithfield High School. She later attended Lenoir Community College. She then met the love of her life, a handsome, blue-eyed Marine named Charles Darion Fowler Sr. They were married for 46 wonderful years. Throughout her career as a bookkeeper, she worked for Belk Tyler, Johnson Furniture Co. and Coca-Cola and retired from the Kinston Housing Authority. As a devout Christian, she was an active member of Northwest Christian Church and later Tanglewood Church of God. She loved deeply and was loved by all who met her. She adored being a mother to her three children and their countless friends, who considered the Fowler house their second home. Most of them referred to her as “momma” and were only allowed to leave after receiving one of her famous hugs. She was a very proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family, dancing with her sweetie, singing in the church choir and studying God’s word. She was a loving caregiver to her many neighbors, friends and family members.
For the last 12 years, she has shared a special relationship with Leslie E. Davis of Kinston.
“The Fowler family would like to express their sincerest appreciation for the wonderful caregivers that have helped us care for momma over the years. We are also very grateful for the compassionate staff at Carteret Home Health and Hospice and 3HC.”
She is survived by her daughters, Tamara J. Fowler and Joy F. Wiley, both of Newport; son, Charles Darion Fowler Jr. and wife Pamela C. Fowler of Apopka, Fla.; sister, Phyllis Davis Gilliam and husband Burleigh of Buchanan, Va.; grandchildren, Jennifer Fowler Seekford and husband Jon, Amy Marie Fowler and partner Jill Calise and Matthew Davis Fowler and wife Ashley, all of Apopka, Fla., and Tori Wiley of Wilmington; and great-grandchildren, Jaina Monroe Seekford, Jackson Darion Seekford and Camden Davis Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Darion Fowler Sr.; mother, Eva Futrell Davis; father, Daniel Harley Davis; brothers, Alton Ray Davis and Roy Lee Davis; and son-in-law, Charles J. Wiley Jr.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations can be made to the Tanglewood Church of God for the Senior Saints and the Vision Sunday school class, 2103 Rouse Road, Kinston, NC 28504.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
