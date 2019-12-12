Debra “Debbie” Garner Brooks, 62, of Harkers Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home.
Her is service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Harkers Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Lee Pittard.
She is survived by her husband, Livingston “Lib” B. Brooks of the home; son, Chris Brooks and wife Farrah of Clayton; mother, Dawn Garner of Beaufort; sister, Sheri Matusko of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Krista Brooks, Ethan Brooks and Emily Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Garner.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harkers Island United Methodist Church, 603 Cape Lookout Drive, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.