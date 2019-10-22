Linda Hill Salter, 72, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. David Bratton. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
She worked at the Stella post office for more than 25 years and retired as a postmaster. She was a member of Church of God of Stella.
She is survived by her daughter, Dwana Salter-DeSantis and husband Tod of Swansboro; son, Anthony Lee Salter Jr. of Swansboro; sister-in-law, Sue Frost and husband Marty of Salter Path; brother-in-law, Robert Salter and wife Sheila of Salter Path; beloved granddaughter, Cassandra DeSantis of Swansboro; nieces, Tiffany Jewel and husband Jesse of Wilmington, Amanda Trott and husband Daniel of Stella and Debbie Jean Willis and husband Johnnie of Cape Carteret; nephews, Romie Salter and wife Cheryl and Jamye Frost, all of Salter Path, and Robbie Salter and wife Lindsay of Cape Carteret; great-nephews, Dylan Trott and Hunter Trott, both of Stella, Connor Salter of Salter Path, Cassius Jewel of Wilmington and Parker Salter of Cape Carteret; special son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Maria Downs and their son, TJ of Swansboro; fur grandbaby, Koko; and caregiver, Cindy Frost.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony “Andy” Lee Salter Sr.; parents, Ray and Eva Mae Hill; and brothers, Ray Owen Hill and Baby Hill.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.