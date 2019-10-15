Thomas “Tommy” Benton Lawrence, 66, of Marshallberg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Moore officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date at Through the Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg.
Tommy was the first child, born May 14, 1953, to Dorothy and ET Lawrence. From childhood until his death, he was a social butterfly who never met a stranger. Tommy touched many lives with his kindness and smile, everyone who knew him loved him. Growing up, and until he was no longer able to attend, Tommy was a member of Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church and took great pride in taking up the collection offering every Sunday for many, many years. Tommy loved his church family dearly and never missed a Sunday, unless he was sick. Tommy attended the Station Club in Morehead City daily, where he got to participate in many activities and made many friends along the way. In his final years, Tommy lived at Carteret Landing Assisted Living Facility in Morehead City. There, you could find him each morning, and throughout the day, sitting in a rocking chair on the front porch greeting all who came into the facility with a smile and hello. Tommy came to be known to staff and visitors alike as the Carteret Landing greeter. While living at Carteret Landing, Tommy enjoyed many activities offered from trips to local restaurants to outings visiting local attractions, such as the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores. A favorite outing of Tommy’s was being the personal tour guide on a trip to Marshallberg, where he was able to share his hometown with friends from Carteret Landing who joined him for a picnic at the “end of the road.” It was riding on these trips throughout the county that Tommy met his best friend, Mr. Dennis Pennington, a staff member of Carteret Landing. Tommy lived a full and happy life, enjoying his time making new friends and impacting lives in ways in which he likely never knew.
He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Ann Lawrence of Marshallberg; two brothers, James Elvin Lawrence and Kevin Lee Lawrence, both of Marshallberg; four nieces, Sue Anne Lewis of Durham, Jessica Rose Lawrence of Davis and Mallory Brooke Lawrence and Caroline McKenzie Lawrence, both of Marshallberg; a great-niece, Kinsley Rose Spaid of Davis; a great-nephew, Jayden Christopher Spaid of Davis; two aunts, Merita Eubanks of Marshallberg and Diane Guthrie of Gloucester; uncle, Phillip Golden of Otway; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah “ET” and Dorothy Lawrence; grandmother, Lucille Golden; and grandfather, Benton Lawrence.
The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, Marshallberg, NC 28553, or to the Station Club, 306 Church St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.