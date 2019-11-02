Marie Ann Knapp, 92, of Emerald Isle, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home with her son Kenneth and daughter-in-law Gail by her side.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born Nov. 29, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y., a daughter of the late, Charles and Constance Zitteli Mangiaracina.
Marie relocated to Miami Springs, Fla., when her husband Walter was transferred with Pan American Airlines. She began her career in the Broward County School System as an office manager and bookkeeper. She raised her two sons Kenn and Chuck in Florida, surrounded by her two sisters Ann and Ronni and their families until she moved to Kinston to be close to one son and the grandchildren. After retirement from the school system, she was blessed to have her lifelong dream accomplishment of owning and operating NapSak Gifts and Greetings, located in downtown Kinston beside H Stadiem for 15 years. Her life was extremely full with her business, her family and taking care of her mother and father until they passed. She relocated to Cedar Point in 2013 and loved being close to her sister Grace and son Kenneth and family. She attended White Oak Church of God as her health permitted. She enjoyed sitting on the deck and looking at the ocean while eating waffles for breakfast. She was a vivacious, high-spirited, beautiful older woman full of wisdom. She loved for the great-grandchildren to come to visit her, especially this last year. She was blessed with great health and lots of energy until the last year of her life. She fought a courageous battle and decided it was time to meet her family and loved ones, and especially Jesus. She had shared with her family so many times how God had blessed her and protected her on so many occasions. She was extremely proud of her two sons, Chuck and Kenn. She, as most mothers do, thought they were perfect and her face would shine as she would recall the stories of her sons’ lives over the years.
She is survived by sons, Kenn Knapp and wife Gail of Emerald Isle and Chuck Knapp and wife Shelly of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Taylor Zagars and husband Dan, Chase Knapp and mate Annie, Kenneth Knapp II and wife Katherine, Alexander Knapp, Heather McDaniel and husband Jason and Shane Harris and wife, Kristen; adopted granddaughter, Jennifer Moody and husband Christopher; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Bodenstedt of Newport and Ann Buzzo of Davie, Fla.; nephew, Chris Buzzo of Florida; and niece, Patricia Forant, husband Nate of Cedar Point, and their children, Taylor and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Walter Sering Knapp; a daughter, Beverly; a sister, Veronica O’Neill; and a brother, George Mangiaracina.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
