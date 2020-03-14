Annie “Anna” Agnes Salter McClure, 93, of Harkers Island, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Williamston.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Roy Pittard of Harkers Island UMC and David Price of the Church of Christ in Morehead City officiating. Given the concerns with coronavirus, we understand your absence if you are sick, at risk or immune-compromised.
Anna was born on Harkers Island to Foy Everton Lewis and Samuel Salter June 21, 1926. She graduated from Harkers Island High School and attended Kentucky Christian College. She was a homemaker and a devoted pastor’s wife to her husband of 69 years, the Rev. James L. McClure. She taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school and sang in the choir. She made her delicious fried chicken and candied yams with pecans and marshmallows (among others) for many a covered-dish dinner and church homecomings. Anna loved cooking, music, sewing, reading her Bible and being a mother. She was a dedicated and loving mother to her three children, Jim, Joann and Joey.
She is survived by her sons, Jim H. McClure and Joey McClure and his wife Elana; grandsons, Carlton McClure and Ryan McClure; granddaughter, Breana McClure; and brothers, Houston Salter and Louis Salter.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Foy Lewis and Sam Salter; her husband of 69 years, James L. McClure; daughter, JoAnn McClure; sister, Penny Fulford; and her brothers, Lenny Salter and Sammy Salter.
The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
