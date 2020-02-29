Charlene Martell-Savage, 46, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Luzminda Savage.
Charlene worked at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point for 30 years.
She is survived by her father, Dan Savage and wife Luzminda of Lancaster, Pa.; sisters, Virginia Trinidad Bradford of Lancaster, Pa., and Christina Michelle Tootell of Missoula, Mont.; brothers, Daniel Jay Savage II of Newport, Joshua David Bradford of Lancaster, Pa., and Justin Edward Bradford of Barberton, Ohio; and a niece, Kayla Savage.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Keener Savage.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. March 8 at Munden Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one’s favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
