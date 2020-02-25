Rebecca “Lynne” Tugman Bahm, 65, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Havelock.
Her service is at 3 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Lynne retired from civil service after 33 years as an X-ray mammographer.
She is survived by her sons, Aaron Woodcock and wife Laura of Leesburg, Va., and Grayson Woodcock and wife Brandie Molina of Jacksonville; sisters, Lee Jones and husband Billy of Grifton, Karen Tosto and husband Perri of South River, Cindy Dietz of Spring Hill, Fla., Lisa Hegler and husband Jeff of Newport and Sharon Nelson and husband Adron of Williston; grandchildren, Patrick Winegar and Kyndall Winegar, both of Leesburg, Va., and Elena Woodcock and Aria Woodcock, both of Jacksonville; great-grandchildren, Hannah Wineger and Wren Wineger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Sarah Tugman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
