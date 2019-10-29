Drusiana Phyllis Montella Oliveri, 88, of Emerald Isle, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Her service is private.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1930, the first-born of Cesare and Madeline Montella, she was raised and educated in lower Manhattan. Drusiana and her husband of 65 years, Vincent Oliveri, raised their children on Long Island, N.Y., in the town of St. James. Her greatest joy was her family. She served the community in a myriad of programs, including the Cooperative Extension of New York, the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America and on the local elections board. In 1975, Drusiana and her husband retired to Emerald Isle and continued their active lives in various activities in the local community.
She is survived by three daughters, Marie Olczak and husband Paul of Buffalo, N.Y., Drusiana Katz and husband Mark of Parkton, Md., and Madelyn Oliveri and husband Barney Culp of Emerald Isle; two sons, Vincent Oliveri and wife Patricia MacVey of Seattle, Wash., and Patrick Oliveri and wife Angela of Apex; eight grandchildren, Paul Olczak, Patrick Olczak, Drew Olczak and wife Emily, Sara Katz, Isabella Oliveri, Dominic Oliveri, Nikolas Oliveri and Joseph Oliveri; a sister, Rose Romano of Brooklyn, N.Y.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her precious, furry canine companion, Penny Lane.
Drusiana was preceded in death by her husband Vincent, after 65 years of marriage, in 2016; her parents, Cesare and Madeline Montella; a daughter, Patricia Oliveri; and a son, John Oliveri.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
