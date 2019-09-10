Linda Blackman, 73; no serviceLinda Kay Sparks Blackman, 73, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at her home.
There will be no formal service.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynann Mills of New Bern; sons, Jessie Paul Blackman of Harkers Island, Charles Blackman of New Bern and Doug Blackman of Bath; sisters, Deborah Comer of New Bern and Maria Corpuz of San Diego, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Paul Blackman Sr.; parents, Ellis Wesley Sparks and Mollie Blackmon Sparks; and a sister, Sandra Lynn Sparks Sanders.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences to www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.