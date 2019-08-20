Paul Klem, 70, of Hubert, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home.
His service was Friday at Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier.
He was born June 25, 1949, in Newton, N.J., a son of the late John and Gladys Parker Klem. He spent 12 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and attained the rank of sergeant. He spent most of his enlistment stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and loved his job as a legal clerk. He was probably one of the oldest New York state police recruits when he joined in 1984 at the age of 32. He retired as a N.Y. bureau of criminal investigator in 2001 and moved back to the area he loved in North Carolina to be near Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier. Fishing was his passion and, as many will tell you, he practically lived there. He made so many good friends there who became family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Wendy Stella Klem of the home; sons, Michael Klem and wife Heather of Raleigh, James Klem and wife Lisa of Avoca, N.Y., and John Klem of Elmira, N.Y.; daughters, Lisa Carter and husband Alen of Denim Springs, La., and Emily Klem of the home; sisters, Sandy Gustina, Vickie Lowe, Dorsie Klem and Gloria Watkins; grandchildren, Nick and Danielle Klem, Keanan and Mason Scarboro, Savanna and Hunter Carter and Savannah Klem; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara McKerrow; and a grandson, Tyler Carter.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
