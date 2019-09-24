Golena Mae Wallace Davis, 71, of Merrimon, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at Reels Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Leroy Davis Sr.; children, Leroy Davis Jr., Robin Davis, Latoya Walker and Tia Davis; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Linda Wallace and Archie Wallace.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home Inc. and Cremations of New Bern.
