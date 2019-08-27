Mattie Louise Gillikin, 96, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service was Friday at Carteret Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Rev. John Carswell.
Mattie loved the Lord and enjoyed her church family at North River Methodist Church, where she was a member.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Longest and Tammy Springle and husband Larry, all of Beaufort, and Kay Liles of Garner; sisters, Edna Nixon Moore of Beaufort and Francis Johnson of Texas; grandchildren, Tina Willis, Debbie Roach, Kenneth Harper, Sandra Kelley, Larry Springle Jr., Georgia “Sissy” Waddle, Dennis Lee Willis, Jason Gillikin, Tonya Hannah and Shawn Kae Kelly; 13 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Gillikin; parents, William and Mary Ipock; daughter, Shirley Springle; and a son, Raymond Gillikin Jr.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
