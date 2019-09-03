Mary “Evelyn” Sherrill Greene, 92, of Mt. Holly, formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Stanley Total Living Center in Stanley.
Her service was Monday at First United Methodist Church in Mt. Holly. A graveside service followed the visitation in Hillcrest Gardens.
Ms. Greene was born in Gaston County Jan. 24, 1927, to the late Thomas Chester Sherrill and Myrtle Little Sherrill. Evelyn was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Mt. Holly. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved the beach and enjoyed gardening and cross stitching.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Lee Greene and wife Donna and John Glenn Greene and wife Joanna; five grandchildren, Thomas Jr. and wife Hayley, Sandi, Matthew, Ashlyn and Joshua; and a great-grandson, Beckett.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hoyle Lee Greene; a son, David Hoyle Greene; and a brother, Joe Sherrill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First UMC General Fund, 140 N. Main St., Mt. Holly, NC 28120.
Arrangements are by Benson Funeral & Cremation Services.
(Paid obituary)
