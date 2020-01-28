Lawrence Eugene “Howie” Wells, 68, of Beaufort, went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A memorial service with military honors is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Core Creek United Methodist Church.
He was born at the Naval Hospital aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Nov. 25, 1951. He was a talented mechanic from an early age. His career began at his father’s service station in Havelock while he was in high school and progressed to employment with Naval Airwork Rework Facility/NADEP, where he served as an outside machinist for 40 years until his retirement.
He served his country for 20 years in the N.C. Army National Guard, with the 1/120th Mechanized Infantry, a part of “Old Hickory,” the 30th Infantry Regiment. After retiring from the National Guard in 1997, his love of cars brought him to AutoZone, where he worked at the Morehead City store until his health forced him to retire in 2013.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Lewis Wells; sons, Nicholas and wife Jennifer of Newport, Derek and Devin, both of Beaufort, and Nathaniel and wife Amanda of Winterville; two grandsons, Derrin and Gavin; his sisters, June and husband Donald Garner and Vivian Wells and Tammie Schaaf, all of Beaufort; a brother-in-law, Darrell Lewis of Stacy; sisters-in-law, Teresa Wells of Beaufort and Joan and husband Bill of Stacy; brothers, Ted and wife Bessi and Ray, all of Beaufort; an aunt, Vivian Becton of Beaufort; his stepfather, Donald Graham of Beaufort; and a stepsister, Donna French of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Eugene Wells; his mother and father-in-law, Sarah and Wilbert Lewis; a brother, James Wells; and brothers-in-laws, Bradley Schaff and Ricky Lewis.
Visitation with the family will be an hour prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank family and friends for their thoughts and prayers, and they ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a memorial fund to Cheryl Wells at State Employees Credit Union.
Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
(Paid obituary)
