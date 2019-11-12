Tim Nobles, 55, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Following Tim’s wishes, there will be no formal service held.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Nobles of Newport; three daughters, Heather Whitley and husband Kevin of Rocky Point, Holly Nobles of Newport and Tina Nobles of Beaufort; five grandchildren, Brailee, Owen, Jasper, Rhett, and Chance; his mother, June Nobles of Wilmington; and two sisters, Bobbie Costin and Dorothy Watkins, both of Wilmington.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Nobles.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
