Robert Bryan Gilgo Sr., 74, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at PruittHealth Trent in New Bern.
Per his wishes, the family will celebrate his life in private.
Bryan was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and retired after 34 years as a sheet metal worker at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Bryan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Gilgo of the home; sons, Robert Bryan Gilgo Jr. and Stewart Gilgo, both of Atlantic; granddaughters, Mikayla Biskup and husband Tyler of New Bern and Kelsey Gaskill of Sea Level; sister, Sharon Judy and husband Roy Judy of Beaufort; brother, Donald Carlyle Gilgo and wife Kathy of Sea Level; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Esther Gilgo.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
