Joshua Andrew Ely, 27, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Craven County as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday at God’s City of Refuge Church in Newport with Elder Willie Murray Jr. and Pastor Willie Murray Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to road construction on Hibbs Road this weekend, the church can only be accessed from the Highway 24 entrance of Hibbs Road.
From 5 months old until he left us, Josh loved any kind of ball. He was a true Carteret County beachgoer. Josh taught himself to swim. When he was about 3 years old, he jumped in a pool, and that was before he learned to swim. Joshua wasn’t afraid of anything. Even though he was little in statue, and facing giants, he went for the tackle. He truly wanted to walk in his dad’s big shoes and do everything his dad had done. Joshua will truly be missed by all. He was a kind, well-mannered young man with an infectious smile. He loved people because he never met a stranger.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Tanya Ely of Beaufort; brother, Clarence Ely III and wife Angela of Washington state; sisters, Victoria Ely of Beaufort and Elizabeth Ely-Jordan and husband Derek of Dallas, Texas; maternal grandmother, Thelma Lenig; nieces and nephews, Kionyce, Erik, Desireee, Devin, Elyza and Tai’ler; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as special friends, Andrew Johnson and Rodney Oden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Ely Jr.; paternal grandparents, Umstead and Emily Carter and Clarence Ely Sr.; and maternal grandfather, Ezekiel Little.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to God’s City of Refuge Youth Department, 953 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
