Robert Earl Eubanks Jr., 59, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family asks that you dress casually for the service and if you have any Harley Davidson attire please feel free to wear that in honor of Robert.
Robert was a loving son, father and grandfather, as well as a great friend. He worked with Hatteras Yachts, where he was employed for approximately 30 years. He loved the thrill of NASCAR racing and riding his Harley Davidson.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his Hatteras Yachts family.
He is survived by his son, Garo Lee Eubanks and wife Alicia of Newport; brother, John Eubanks of Morehead City; grandchildren, Kyra Eubanks and Garrett Eubanks; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl Eubanks Sr. and Dolly Ann Eubanks.
Flowers are welcome.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.