Steve White, 61, of Havelock, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Faith Evangelical Bible Church, officiated by Pastor Norm Waligora. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Steve was a retired chief petty officer with the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated ATA Martial Arts in Havelock and was a master in the American Taekwondo Association. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Bible Church, and he was a deacon at the church. He was an ordained Baptist minister and was involved in Christian ministry.
He is survived by his wife, Danielle White of the home; son, Steven V. White of the home; stepdaughters, Angel Chapman and husband Adam of Willow Springs and Allie Harville and husband Chris of Summerville, S.C.; sister, Theresa White and husband Donald Russell of Canada; brother-in-law, Skip Muller of New York; sisters-in-law, Faye White and Cecile White, both of New York; nieces, Emily Russell, Christa Muller and Barbara Mattisz; and nephews, Aiden Russell, Matthew Muller and Brian Mattisz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene A. White and Louise White; sisters, Patricia Muller and Kathleen Mattisz; brothers, Robert White, Eugene G. White and Victor White; nephew, Vincent White; and niece, Priscilla White.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or donations can be made to the family, 209 Wildwood Road, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
