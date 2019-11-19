Gary Jackson Lewis, 73, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
There will be no formal service.
Gary honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a hard worker with Elmer J. Lewis and Sons Building Contractors.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Emily Marie Lewis; son, Robert Holt and wife Laura; brother, Michael W. Lewis and wife Teresa; and grandchildren, Ryan Lewis, Chase Lewis, Lincoln Hopson, Hunter Holt, Jenna Holt and Skylar Moultrie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Emily Lewis; and a son, Shane Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his mother, Emily Lewis, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
