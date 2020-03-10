Shirley Gillikin, 80, of Otway, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Carteret House in Newport.
A graveside service will be announced.
Shirley is survived by her nephew, Clayton Gillikin and wife Grace of Hookertown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Nannie Bell Gillikin.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
