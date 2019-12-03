Jennie Mansfield Patterson, 55, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Greenville after a short illness.
A celebration of life and memorial service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Bristolville Church Brethren in Bristolville, Ohio.
Jennie Mansfield Patterson was born June 4, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Gary and Nadine Mansfield Greening and stepmother Elaine Mansfield. Jennie was the oldest of five siblings. Jennie graduated from Bristolville High School in 1982 and married Tim Patterson June 9, 1981. Jennie’s career took her to our nation’s capital, where she worked in the legal profession until retiring in 2018 and settling in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Jennie was an avid reader, loved the beach life, fast cars, cats and her Makers.
Jennie is survived by husband, Timothy Patterson of Andover, Ohio; siblings, Gary Mansfield, Tami Miles, Peggy Deluga, David Morris and JoMarie Higgins; six nephews; two nieces; and her in-laws, Floyd and Patricia Patterson.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
