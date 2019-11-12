Donna Jean Hollister, 83, of Newport, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Monday at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
