Mary “Elaine” Senter, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be a memorial gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Munden Funeral Home.
Elaine loved the Crystal Coast and especially enjoyed spending time at the beach and Cape Lookout National Seashore. She spent many years working at Belk, from which she retired. Elaine was known as a friendly and outgoing person who liked to socialize and spend time with her many friends. Her creativity was put to good use, whether she was gardening or working in the florist shop she owned in her early years.
She is survived by her companion, George Kirkpatrick of the home; son, Junior Johnson and wife April of Newport; sisters, Sue Hubbard and Karen Senter, both of Newport, and Annette Bennet of Fuquay-Varina; brothers, Joe Senter Jr. of Newport, Leroy Senter and wife Nancy of Cary and Daryl Senter of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Amber Lashley and husband Mark, Nicholas Johnson, Tyler Johnson and Spencer Harkey; and great-grandchild, Claire Lashley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Minnie Senter; and a son, Barry Wayne Cuny.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
