Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Ronald G. Huffman, 70, of Cedar Point, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
His service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Ronald was a Vietnam veteran who faithfully served in the U.S. Army for 22 years. After his military career, he worked with First Citizens Bank, where he retired. He enjoyed his golden years in Carteret County, where he moved to be closer to family. He especially enjoyed being close to the beach and going fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Huffman of the home; sons, Michael Viverette and wife Michelle of Raleigh and Ron C. Huffman and wife P’Lar of Swansboro; sister, Carol B. Hudnall of Charleston, W.Va.; brother, Steve Black and wife Karen of Charleston, W.Va.; son-in-law, John Cohen of Morehead City; grandchildren, Ashleigh Huffman Sewell and husband Eddie and Carl Huffman, all of Swansboro, Brook Cohen of Morehead City and Cayden Viverette of Raleigh; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Sewell and Emma Rose Sewell; and many loving extended family members in West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Huffman.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
