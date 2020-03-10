Cecilia “Cis/Ceci” Jaloszynski, 97, of Pine Knoll Shores, went home to her father in heaven Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Morehead City.
Her service will be private.
Cecilia was born in Erie, Pa., Oct. 15, 1922, where she lived until the age of 91 when she moved to the Crystal Coast to be near her two daughters. Cis will always be known for her giving nature, as on one ever walked away from an interaction with her without some candy, a bag full of goodies or one of her handmade needlepoint crosses.
She is survived by two daughters, Dr. Jackie Jaloszynski and husband Sid Bragg and Julie Kowalski and husband Tom, all of Pine Knoll Shores; one son, John Jaloszynski and wife Gayle of Northville, Mich.; an “adopted” daughter, Lauri Hirt of Erie, Pa.; and two granddaughters, Jessica Kowalski and Sarah Kowalski.
Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, John; and three brothers, John, Joe and Ed Wiertel.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
