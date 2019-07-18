Betty Dolores Merrell, 86, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home.
Her service was today at Calvary Baptist Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. David Bruce. Interment followed at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Betty was a woman of service. She was a founding member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as a treasurer and deacon. She was a leader of the Coastal Carolina Girl Scouts Troop 453. Betty also volunteered with the American Red Cross for CPR and water rescue. Betty worked at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for more than 23 years as manager of base housing.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristel J. Merrell of Beaufort; and a brother, Kenneth E. Brown of Marietta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Clark Merrell; parents, Cecil and Edith Brown; and a sister, Louise Bray.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
