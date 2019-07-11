Barbara “Bobbie Jean” Simpson, 75, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Taylor W. Mills.
Bobbie Jean was a faithful member of Ann Street United Methodist Church, where she never missed a Sunday morning worship service. She enjoyed being a member of the Miriam Rebecca Lodge No. 141, the State Employees Association and the Carteret County Historic Research Association. Her community involvement also included being the past president of the New Bern District United Methodist Women. Bobbie Jean worked an extensive amount of time in corrections as a probation officer.
She is survived by her first cousin and close friend, Carol Chadwick of Beaufort.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret M. Simpson; and father, Charles “Nick” Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Carteret Historic Research Association, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.