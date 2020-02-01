Evelyn McLoughlin, 78, of Emerald Isle, went to her maker Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, with her family by her side.
A funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Don Baribeau officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro.
She moved to “Paradise” in 2002 after completing a successful New York City banking career. Evelyn loved her family, friends, church and community.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Myles; their daughter, Christine-Anne Linkama and husband Eero of Helsinki, Finland; and many cherished family members and friends.
The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. today at the Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
