Virginia McGehee Borowicz, 77, of Rocky Mount, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Rocky Mount.
A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at a later date at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern.
Born in Carteret County June 12, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey Arvis McGehee and Rowena Smith McGehee. Virginia was a product of small eastern North Carolina towns. Growing up in Beaufort, she told stories of swimming in Taylor’s Creek, shagging at the Circle in Atlantic Beach and working at Guthrie-Jones Drug Store as a teenager. No visit to Carteret County was ever complete without clam chowder from The Sanitary Restaurant and Fish Market, a shrimp burger from El’s, a stroll through Dee-Gee’s Gifts and Books and a visit with sweet Emily Clyde Lewis. Marriage and raising a family settled Virginia in New Bern for most of her adult life. She moved to Rocky Mount in her later years to be closer to family and attended countless soccer and basketball games, dance recitals and piano performances. Virginia’s two passions in life were her faith and her family. Several trips to Israel allowed Virginia to walk in the steps of her savior and brought her great joy. Virginia was always happiest when she was at church, and she cherished her Christ Episcopal and Lakeside Baptist Church families. Virginia’s love for her children and grandchildren will always be a source of strength for them as they work hard to emulate the kindness, grace and genuine concern she expressed for everyone she met.
“Virginia’s family extends their sincere thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor (The Cottage) and Nash General Hospital for their kindness, patience and compassion shown towards Virginia during her final months.”
Virginia leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Mark Borowicz and wife Ashley of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and a daughter, Jennifer Borowicz Cobb and husband Richie of Rocky Mount. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andersen Cobb, Reynolds Cobb, Catherine Cobb, Olivia Borowicz and Brice Borowicz; and a brother, David McGehee, of Clayton.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Rocky Mount. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
(Paid obituary)
