William Allen “Billy” de Beaumont, 60, of Stella, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport following a stroke.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Peletier Missionary Baptist Church at 1300 Highway 58.
Also known as “Wild Bill” and “Debo,” Billy will be remembered for his sense of humor, building anything he could dream up and living on his own terms. He was happiest surrounded by friends, family, a bushel of oysters and ice cold Budweiser.
He worked for years in construction in eastern North Carolina and Virginia — barracks construction at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and projects with T.A. Loving, including the Swansboro bridges and the Wilmington bypass. He was a former Carteret County building inspector.
On June 4, 2017, Billy married his longtime friend Robin Estes. The two are known for opening their home to family and friends no matter the circumstance.
Billy is survived by his wife, Robin; his son, Tori and his wife Jennifer of Swansboro; three stepdaughters, Kristen Foster and her husband Justin of Florida, Cassie Walkup and her husband Jon of Cape Carteret and Megan Estes of the home; one brother, Bobby and his wife Hope of Cedar Point; two sisters, Debra Lee Wagner and her husband Jack of Baton Rouge, La., and Angie Matteson and her husband Bobby of Jacksonville; five nephews, including Darrell Causey of Hubert, who was as close as a son; one niece; eight grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kim Healy of the home; mother-in-law Jean Seavers of the home; and his former wife, Sue Wawrzyniak of Peletier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William de Beaumont and Peggy Doyle; one son, Justin Allen de Beaumont; and one grandson, Jacob Allen de Beaumont.
The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.