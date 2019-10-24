Madeleine G. Filan, 92, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully into eternal life Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home.
Her funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis, with interment to follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
She is most remembered for her great love of family, her bright smile, warm welcome and sense of humor. Madeleine has left a beautiful legacy of leading a simple, joy-filled and prayerful life wrapped up in love. Madeleine’s love and humor are vividly expressed in her memoirs, Our Love Was Made in Heaven and the children’s stories she wrote and published about her canary and little cockatiel, “Tweeter!” Madeleine will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her daughters, Sister Mary Margaret Filan, Immaculate Heart of Mary, of Raleigh, Deborah Fusello and husband Michael Neale of Encino, Calif., Margaret Kruse and husband Rodney Kruse of Virginia Beach, Va., Cynthia Filan-Kim and husband Mountain Kim of Clifton, Va., Catherine McEnery and husband Dr. Kevin McEnery, MD, of Sugarland, Texas, and Madeleine Hugel and husband James Hugel of Vienna, Va.; son, Stephen John Joseph Filan and wife Annett Filan of Reston, Va.; brother, Thomas J. Grady and wife Betty Grady of Morehead City; 21 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, John J. Filan; a son, John J. Filan Jr.; and parents, Harry F. Grady and Esther F. Grady.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Sister Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Camilla Hall at 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355, or online at camillahall.org.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
