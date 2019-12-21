Randy Sellers, 76, of Swansboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Vidant Health in Greenville following a brief illness.
His service was Saturday at Selma Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dennis Pollock officiating.
Arrangements are by Parrish Funeral Home of Selma. Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
