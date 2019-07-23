James Roy “Jame Roy” Felton, 44, of North River, departed this life Thursday, June 18, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow at the Felton family cemetery.
He was born March 18, 1975, the son of Rudolph and Lena Felton Sr. James was raised in the North River community. James spent the last 20 years of his life in Morgantown, W.Va. James was a jack-of-all-trades, but barbering was his passion. James was also an artist in which he created his visions in haircuts. James was caring, outgoing and had the best personality anyone could ever have. James was known for making people smile and encouraging the better for all, no matter where one was in their stage of life.
James leaves to cherish his precious memories forever, his parents, Rudolph and Lena Felton Sr. of Beaufort; children, Jahiem Felton and Anecia Miller and their mother, Misty Smith, all of Morgantown, W.Va., and Koby Beaver and Khaliza Felton, both of Morgantown, W.Va.; siblings, Rudolph Felton Jr. of Jacksonville, Monika Nicholson and husband Eddie of Willard, Lemuel Felton of New Bern, Bishop Keith C. Felton and wife Jurline of Charlotte and Nitara Felton of Havelock; several aunts and uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Electronic condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.