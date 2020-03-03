William Daniel “Danny” Holt, 75, of Hubert and Roxboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Roxboro.
His service was Sunday at Brooks & White Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Barry Chambers.
Born in Person County, Mr. Holt was the son of the late Charlie Nichols and Dorothy Walker Holt. Mr. Holt retired from Carolina Power & Light and attended Grace United Methodist Church. Mr. Holt served four years in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed fishing, singing and playing the guitar. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends.
Mr. Holt is survived by his wife, Judith Wilkerson Holt; two daughters, Bridgett LaCroix and husband James of Hubert and Mandy Guthrie and husband Rocky of Evansville, Ind.; four grandchildren, Reginald Wilbourne II and wife Victoria, Austin Wilbourne, Makon Guthrie and Sheadyn Guthrie; five great-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Bill Robert Lovette; his sisters-in-law, Peggy Davis and Joyce Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Wanda June Lovette and Ellen Holt Knott.
The family will accept visitors at 412 Shiloh Church Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 5171 Glenwood Ave., No. 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements are by Brooks & White Funeral Home of Roxboro. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
(Paid obituary)
