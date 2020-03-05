Stephen Earnest Moore, 58, of Trenton, formerly of Morehead City, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
A celebration of Stephen’s life is at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at Salter Path United Methodist Church.
