Alton Leland “Mac” McCulloch, 90, of Newport, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, with his beloved family by his side.
His funeral service was Saturday at Jernigan-Warren Chapel in Fayetteville. Burial with military honors and masonic rites followed at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Mac was born July 27, 1929, in Von Ormy, Texas, to the late Annie Marie Desalme and William Francis McCulloch.
Mac served 27 years in the U.S. Army Special Forces 101st Airborne Division, retiring as a sergeant major. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. Mac was a Mason and a volunteer for the Stoney Point Fire Department.
He is survived by his son, Alton L. “Sonny” McCulloch Jr. of Kinston; brother, Lawrence McCulloch of Texas; sister, Dorothy McCulloch of Texas; grandchildren, Vicki McCulloch and husband Jon and Charles R. McCulloch of Wake Forest; and great-granddaughters, Emily and Natalie McCulloch.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane McCulloch.
Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301. Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com.
(Paid obituary)
