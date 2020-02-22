William “Billy” Ronald Gillikin Jr., 39, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
His funeral service was Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Lee Pittard. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Billy obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and was working toward his master’s degree in business from East Carolina University. He used his skills and knowledge as a logistics analyst/consultant with Great Wide American Trans Freight.
Billy loved having fun and living life to the fullest. Two of his favorite pastimes were surfing and traveling. Whether he was on the coast in North Carolina or in Vienna, Italy, Puerto Rico, West Palm Beach, Fla., South America or California, he constantly enjoyed a ride on a good wave. His other activities included boating and yoga, which provided great relaxation for him, as well as photography and boxing. He was an avid sports enthusiast who loved Carolina basketball and football, and also enjoyed the 49ers, especially in the recent Super Bowl. He relished time spent with his family, especially his two nieces and friends.
He loved the Lord and spending time in the Bible. He would often send out Biblical inspirational messages to his family and friends. Billy loved his church, First Presbyterian in Wilmington, where he attended regularly. Billy will be remembered as a kind gentle soul who loved people.
He is survived by his mother, Veronica Starr Ayers and husband Curtis Ayers of Harkers Island; father, William Ronald Gillikin Sr. and fiancé Rita Eubanks of Morehead City; brother, Michael Gillikin and wife Carrie of Morehead City; nieces, Piper Lenora Gillikin and Gianna Grace Gillikin; maternal aunt, Kelly Lucas of Maxton; paternal uncles, Jerry Gillikin and wife Judy of Bettie and Terry Gillikin and girlfriend Chris Smith of Bath; and cousins, Terry Yeomans and wife Vickie of Harkers Island, Rodney Yeomans of Harkers Island, Tanya Gillikin and husband Frank of Raleigh, Paige Schreier and husband Matt of Charlotte, Erin Gillikin of Charlotte and Corey Long and his daughter Tara of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Nola Willis; paternal grandmother, Inez Gillikin Powell and her husband Bob; paternal grandfather, William Felton Gillikin; and maternal aunts, Perry Lou Willis and Angela Renee Willis.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to First Presbyterian Church at 125 S 3rd St., Wilmington, NC 28401; the Ronald McDonald House at 101 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517; or any organization that provides support for bipolar disorder.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
