Brian Thomas Cook, 60, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
There will be a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday at 358 Our Road, Beaufort.
Brian was born Feb. 10, 1959, in Greensboro to George Thomas and Billie Jean Cook. He graduated from Spruce High School in Port Orange, Fla. His love of the ocean led him to a career of commercial fishing/scalloping and earning his captains’ license. He was talented with his hands and worked as a skilled craftsman/carpenter, as well. Brian was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helping hand. When not working, his time was spent cooking with friends and family or tending to his garden. He was an excellent cook and loved experimenting with new recipes. One of Brian’s greatest joys was becoming a grandfather.
“Anyone who knew Brian knew he had a heart of gold and he will be greatly missed until we join him in heaven.”
He is survived by his mother, Billie Jean Cook; sisters, Jean Cook and Teri Cook and husband John Kuvkku; his son, Arik Byington and wife Jenn Kuebler; grandson, Gavin Cook; and his spouse, Lisa Cook.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, George Thomas Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375, or to Ayersville Baptist Church, 310 Highway 770, Mayodan, NC 27027.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brian Cook and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.
