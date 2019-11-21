Jane Willis Dudley, 78, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Powell Osteen. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
She was a loving wife, daughter and mother. She adored being a grandmother and loved her grandchildren dearly. She was always there for family, from caregiving to adventures. She was a primary school teacher at Camp Glenn Elementary and Morehead Primary School. She was a wonderful, nurturing teacher to hundreds of Carteret County children. Jane always had a project she was working on, either crochet, knit, cross stitch or embroidery. She owned a cross stitch shop in the old FishTown Alley in Beaufort, The Fishery Stitchery, for a number of years. She had a very special group of friends she played bridge with for 40 years. She was full of energy and joy and always had a bright smile on her face.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Leigh Dudley of Morehead City and April Dudley Crawford of Beaufort; sister, Glenda Willis Pfaffenberger of Atlanta, Ga.; brother, Kenneth Wayne Willis and wife Michelle of Alaska; and grandchildren, Justin Dudley and Christopher O’Connor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Davis Dudley; parents, Kenneth Westbrook Willis and Rosalie Wade Willis; mother-in-law, Ruby Peterson Dudley; sister, Linda Willis Nelson; and granddaughter, Emily Cunningham.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
