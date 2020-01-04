Lina Sue Fulcher, 81, of Stacy, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island, officiated by the Rev. Clint Nelson. Interment will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery.
Lina Sue was a beautiful Christian woman who was a member of Free Grace Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her husband, Michael B. Fulcher of the home; daughters, Michelle Fulcher of Gastonia and Penni Newman and husband Jake of Harrisburg; brother, Michael Fulcher and wife Arlene of Harkers Island; and granddaughter, Cayleigh Ledford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvie Fulcher and Vienna R. Fulcher.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Free Grace Wesleyan Church on Harkers Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Free Grace Wesleyan Church at P.O. Box 458, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
