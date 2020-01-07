Marion Elizabeth Taylor Brown, 83, of Morehead City, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Elizabeth was affectionately known as Lib. She was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Selma and was married to the love of her life, Billy H. Brown, for 65 years. Lib retired from Southern Bell Telephone Co. and was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of First Methodist Church of Morehead City.
Lib is survived by her husband, Bill of Morehead City. In addition, she is survived by her son, Terry Brown and wife Cher of Morehead City; daughter, Kim Mercer and husband Robert of Morehead City; and her sister, Ann Taylor Stephenson and husband Donald of Southport. She was a very proud “Nana” to her grandchildren and great-grandchild, as well as her nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Cora Bell Eason Taylor and Marion Taylor; brothers, James Everette Lloyd, and Frank Taylor; and her sister, Lila Taylor Hix.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iredell Brown exhibits, North Carolina Tobacco Farm Life Museum, 709 N. Church St., Kenly, NC 27542, or First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
(Paid obituary)
