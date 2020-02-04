John Kenneth Moore, 84, of Cape Carteret, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born July 31, 1935, in Greensboro, a son of the late John Andrew and Effie Ethyl Moore Kendricks. John K. Moore was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for 21 years. John also retired from Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, where he served as a security guard for 20 years.
John is survived by his sons, Shawn K. Moore of Irmo, S.C., Michael A. Moore of Bear Creek and John K. Moore II of Norfolk, Va.; daughters, Melissa Moore Wellspeak of Swansboro, Johna Moore Stoneking of Virginia Beach, Va., and Erin Moore Edwards of Bogue; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jessie Moore Causey, Laura Moore Williams, Lydia Moore Arnette and Marie Moore, all of Greensboro.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.