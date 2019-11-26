Charlie Robert Smith, 68, of Otway, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.
His service is at 11 a.m. Friday at the Lawrence family cemetery in Otway, officiated by the Rev. Charles Tyler of Island Road Baptist Church.
At the age of 3, Charlie became the foster child of Julia Mae and Sylvester Lawrence and was lovingly accepted into their family. From his foster family, he is survived by one brother, Billy Lawrence of Otway; and numerous family members.
Charlie was predeceased by his son, Charlie “Chuckie” Robert Smith Jr.; his parents, Lemuel and Martha Smith; and brothers, Earl and Douglas. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, H.B., Sylvester, Tilton, Hardy and Hassel; and sisters, Elizabeth Nelson, Eunice Beveridge and Angus Willis.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
