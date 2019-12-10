Georgia Carole Provost Matthews, 68, of Winnabow, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home. She has family in Hubert.
Her service was Saturday at Jones Funeral Home chapel in Swansboro with the Rev. Jim Pearson officiating. Burial followed at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bear Creek.
She was born Dec. 30, 1950, a daughter to the late Fred Warren and Vera Morton Provost.
She is survived by daughters, Stephanie Morrison of Boiling Springs Lake and Lane Thompson of Leland; son, Jimmy Matthews of Burgaw; her grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sisters, Glenda Milligan, Louise Smith and Sarah Jane Romero, all of Hubert, Bonnie Rhodes of Jacksonville and Connie Kellum of Wilmington; and a brother, Warren Provost of Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Enon Chapel Baptist Church, 333 Freedom Way, Midway Park, NC 28544; Piney Grove Baptist Church, 212 Piney Grove Road, Swansboro, NC 28584; or Oak Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 159, Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at jonesfh.org.
