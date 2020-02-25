Dr. George Hughes Beckwith Sr., 77, of New Bern, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home.
His service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern. He has family in Carteret County.
George was born May 14, 1942, in Charlottesville, Va., to Julian Ruffin Beckwith and Lois Hughes Beckwith. After World War II, Julian and Lois and the Beckwith family moved to Clifton Forge, Va., where they purchased property on the banks of the Cowpasture River, “The Farm.” This is where a young George Beckwith found his love for fishing and the outdoors and where he would return through the years, sharing the happiest times of his life with family and friends.
In 1953, his father accepted a teaching position at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. The family returned to Charlottesville, where George graduated Lane High School in 1960. He later attended Hampton Sydney College in Farmville, Va., becoming a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. Married to Kathy Dodge in August 1965, he was greeted by the birth of their first son, George Hughes Beckwith Jr. in July 1970.
George was accepted into the University of Virginia School of Medicine and, with great pride of his father, graduated in 1971. George and Kathy moved to Kentucky, where George interned at the University of Kentucky. In 1972, his second son, Henry Dodge Beckwith, was born. George completed his residency in internal medicine/fellowship in cardiology at the University of Virginia from 1972 to 1976.
In 1976, George traded the clear waters of the Cowpasture River for the tannic waters of the Trent River and New Bern, exploring with his boys all that coastal North Carolina has to offer. George was involved in the development of the CarolinaEast cardiac rehabilitation program that has become extremely meaningful to people recovering from cardiac events in eastern North Carolina. George was also active with the American Heart Association, retiring from medicine after nearly 40 years.
George was thankful for his team of colleagues and nurses through the years and the many patients who adored him. The people of eastern North Carolina and his family’s love for the coast kept him in New Bern, but any few days of leisure found him back on the clear waters of his childhood, working in his garden and sitting with friends on the porch of the log cabin he always wanted.
“We cannot count the times when we have been with dad, stopped by the family of his patients who thanked him for taking care of their loved ones. We would like to pass along our deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to all of his nurses and caregivers for their dedication, compassion and the dignity that they have given our father.
“The family is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and kindness that has been showered upon us by his colleagues, friends and patients.”
Dr. Beckwith is survived by his sons, George Hughes Beckwith Jr. and wife Anna and Henry Dodge Beckwith, Psy.D.; his two sisters, Polly Hawkes and husband David of Charlottesville, Va., and Lois Johnson and husband Gary of Bangor, Maine; and his brother, Julian Beckwith and wife Joyce of Watkinsville, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Heart Association or Craven County Hospice, c/o Craven County Health Department Foundation, P.O. Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.