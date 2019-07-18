Beal Marks, 99, of Morehead City, previously of Owego, N.Y., passed away, Monday, July 15, 2019.
His service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home of Owego, N.Y. Condolences may be made to Beal’s family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
