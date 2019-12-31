Spurgeon “Spud” W. Baldwin Jr., 90, of Champaign, Ill., formerly of Carteret County, died at 5:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Heath & Vaughn Funeral Home in Champaign, Ill., with a brief graveside service immediately following at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Champaign.
Arrangements are by Heath & Vaughn Funeral Home in Champagne, Ill. Condolences to the family may be offered online at www.HeathandVaughn.com.
