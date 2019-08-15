Sandra Piner Beacham, 68, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Richard Patterson.
Sandra was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was a creative woman who enjoyed spending time doing arts and crafts.
She is survived by her husband, Lester Beacham of the home; daughter, Robin Beacham Davis and husband William of Beaufort; sister, Susan Avery of Beaufort; and granddaughter, Lily Erin Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Vivian Piner; and a brother, Sam Piner Jr.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Free Will Baptist Church in Beaufort, 1947 Highway 70 East, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
